Chicago Public Schools to require COVID-19 vaccine for all employees

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools announced Friday that all CPS employees will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.As the district prepares to welcome students back to school full-time in-person on Aug. 30, Chicago Public Schools announced it would require all Board of Education employees - which includes school-based teachers and staff, central office, regular vendors and network employees, and all other Board employees - to receive the COVID-19 vaccine unless they qualify for a medical or religious exemption."Our Chicago Public School communities deserve a safe and healthy environment that will allow our students to reach their greatest potential," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "This new policy enhances the district's comprehensive reopening plan and ensures that students and staff can confidently learn in-person. Taking this step will further our citywide vaccination efforts and build on our progress in slowing and stopping the spread of COVID-19."Interim CPS CEO Dr. Jose M. Torres reiterated Lightfoot's comments."The science is clear: higher populations of vaccinated people means better health outcomes in communities, safer places of work and public spaces," Torres said. "This is the right move for the greater good of our school communities and will help ensure we have a successful and healthy school year starting on Monday, August 30."As part of the policy, all Board staff will need to submit proof of full vaccination by Oct. 15, 2021, unless they have an approved religious or medical exemption.Employees who have not previously reported to the district that they are fully vaccinated must be tested once a week at a minimum until Oct. 15 or until proof of vaccination is submitted, CPS said.Testing will continue throughout the school year for staff with a documented exemption.According to available data, 78% of all CPS employees are fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated or had a vaccination scheduled as of June, while 67% reported being fully vaccinated, according to CPS.Employees without an approved medical or religious exemption who are not fully vaccinated by Oct. 15 will be ineligible to work until they are fully vaccinated and provide confirmation of vaccination to CPS."As I have said all along, the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. The vaccine is safe, effective, and anyone 12 and older can get it for free in Chicago," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. "For the social and emotional well-being of our young people, they need to be in school, and the vaccine adds another layer of protection to our plan to safely re-open schools."