Lawsuit claims CPS teacher used ruler to hit students with special needs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parents of special needs children are taking Chicago Public Schools to court.

The group just filed a lawsuit, claiming physical and mental abuse by a CPS teacher and principal.

Eight families are involved in the lawsuit. Four of the families spoke at a news conference Thursday morning.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday against CPS and two un-named educators claims that a long-time teacher at Whistler Elementary School on the Far South Side mentally and physically abused several students in her classroom with the support and knowledge of the principal and possibly others.

Attorneys said the students involved are in grades kindergarten through second grade with various developmental and physical challenges. Some are non-verbal.

The lawsuit claims the teacher would hit the children with wooden rulers and threaten physical harm when they had difficulty completing an assignment or a task.

Some parents said when they saw marks on their child and questioned what was going on, they were told by the teacher and the principal that their children were clumsy or had fallen.

Many parents said that their children have been traumatized.

"Since attending CPS, my daughter's behavior has changed for the worse," one parent said. "She has begun having violent tantrums, throwing herself around, pulling out her own hair, and banging her head on the floor."

It's unclear if a criminal investigation is underway. However, attorneys for the families said the allegations came to light in February and that a whistleblower was involved.

Attorneys said they have video and audio of the alleged abuse that they believe went on for many years.

Attorneys also said they contacted DCFS and CPS about the situation immediately and the teacher was removed from the classroom soon after.

How could something like this in this classroom, in this school, for such an extended period of time and no one speak up, which makes us think people were afraid to speak up "attorney Victor Henderson said.

CPS released a statement Thursday morning saying: "Chicago Public Schools is committed to the safety and well-being of our students and takes seriously all allegations of employee misconduct.

"CPS investigates and addresses all complaints in accordance with District policies and procedures."

They also said they don't comment on pending litigation.