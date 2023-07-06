Attorney Ben Crump demands investigation into CPS treatment of Black principals

Attorney Ben Crump has called for an investigation into Chicago Public Schools over its treatment of Black principals.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a call for change at CPS and it centers on the treatment of Black principals.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump says he will be demanding an investigation in to CPS schools. He plans to hold an news conference Thursday at CPS headquarters.

The nationally recognized trial lawyer is accusing the district of discrimination and corruption over the release of several black principals in the CPS system.

Crump will be joined by Father Michael Pfleger and Reverend Jesse Jackson to name a few. They said CPS used substandard investigative tactics with false statements to oust the principals.

One of the cases involves the release of Abdul Muhammad back in March. He was the principal at Lindblom Math and Science Academy.

At the time, CPS would only say he was released due to an investigation that substantiated findings against him but there were no specifics.

CPS had the same response when they released Hyde Park Academy's principal Antonio Ross last spring. CPS refused to comment on personnel matters.

The shake ups sparked some protests in each school community with parents and students demanding more answers.

Crump is also calling for the ousting CPS CEO Pedro Martinez. Crump believes Martínez helped orchestrate what he calls this abuse of Black principals.