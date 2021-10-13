sex abuse against children

Former Chicago school security guard sentenced for sexual assault, abuse of 4 girls

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former Chicago school security guard was sentenced to seven years in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting and abusing four girls.

James Wilson pleaded guilty Tuesday on three counts of sexual abuse and one count of predatory criminal sexual assault to a victim under 13 years old. He was sentenced to a total of seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The former Chicago Public Schools employee turned himself in to police in August 2019 in Englewood on the South Side.

Officers contacted Wilson, 67, after three victims reported that he sexually assaulted them when they were as young as 10 or 11 years old, police said.

One victim reported being assaulted by Wilson between October 2004 and October 2015, according to police. Another reported being assaulted between November 2001 and November 2012. The third victim reported being assaulted between February 2016 and February 2017.

A Chicago Public Schools spokeswoman said Wilson previously worked for the district but "he has not been employed at CPS since 2009."

The Sun-Times Media contributed to this story.
