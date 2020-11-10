Chicago quarantine COVID-19 travel order to be updated Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago health officials will provide an update to the city's COVID-19 travel order on Tuesday.
The update will be the first in two weeks and comes as coronavirus cases are surging in Illinois and Chicago.
Two weeks ago, Florida was added to the travel order and no states were taken off.
Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Alison Arwady said as of last Thursday, the average number of new cases in Chicago each day is 1,395 cases. The target number of cases for the city is less than 200 per day.
Dr. Arwady reminded the public that the two-week travel quarantine is required for anyone coming from Wisconsin or Indiana to Chicago for non-work purposes, and for any Chicago resident returning from Wisconsin or Indiana, even if they were there less than 24 hours, unless they are an essential worker.
Other exemptions from the quarantine order include students who regularly travel over the Illinois-Indiana border for school, personal travel for medical care, and parental shared custody.
Chicago residents are strongly advised not to travel to any state on the quarantine list.
Anyone violating the order can be fined up to $500 a day, but with the northwest Indiana and Chicago border so intertwined, some wonder if enforcement is even possible.
The 32 states and territories covered are:
-Alabama
-Alaska
-Arkansas
-Colorado
-Delaware
-Florida
-Idaho
-Indiana
-Iowa
-Kansas
-Kentucky
-Minnesota
-Mississippi
-Missouri
-Montana
-Nebraska
-Nevada
-New Mexico
North Carolina
-North Dakota
-Ohio
-Oklahoma
-Puerto Rico
-Rhode Island
-South Carolina
-South Dakota
-Tennessee
-Texas
-Utah
-West Virginia
-Wisconsin
-Wyoming
Travelers from the states are required to quarantine for 14 days. Essential workers are exempt. However, they are asked to limit activities to work activities and monitor for any symptoms.
Violators can be fined $100 - $500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000.
