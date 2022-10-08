Hundreds march in Chicago, pushing reproductive rights for all ahead of midterm election

Activists loudly took their message to Chicago's Loop as they continue to fight for everyone's right to choose.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of people are marching through the streets of Chicago and across the country on Saturday, pushing for reproductive rights one month before the midterm elections.

Their message is loud and clear.

Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come" echoed throughout Federal Plaza Saturday afternoon, as hundreds rallied for reproductive healthcare rights,106 days after the consequential Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"People seeking basic healthcare are facing long journeys, criminalization and barriers to that care," said Alicia Hurtado, with Chicago Abortion Fund.

Activists unite their frustrations into one common cry, while some hold signs with deeply personal messages.

"Hundreds of thousands of people throughout the country live in states with total or near total abortion bans,' said Dr. Allison Cowett, with Family Planning Associates.

Dr. Cowett is an OBGYN and said her family planning office has expanded and is now caring for hundreds of more patients monthly from across the country.

"A flight attendant from Indianapolis, a teacher from Dayton, a construction worker from Little Rock, a stay-at-home mom from Tulsa. Everyone who comes to Chicago for abortion care has a life," she said.

But others, like Eric Scheidler, the executive director of the Pro-Life Action League, believe life inside the womb needs to be protected.

"In a state like Illinois, we have some of the most radical abortion laws in the entire country," Scheidler said. "Fertility is a superpower that women have. Look how much we appreciate our mothers. Every one of these children's lives matters - no matter the circumstances of their conception."

As activists, like Abbey Kennedy, loudly take their message to the Loop, they want this fight to continue to give people everywhere the right to choose.

"I'd like to see more young people out here. I feel like we're seeing a lot of women and men who have been fighting for this for a long time," Kennedy said.

"I'm out here today for my daughter's rights. She needs to be able to do what she wants with her body," said Heather Johnson, a fellow pro-choice activist.