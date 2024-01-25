Chicago Rat Hole: Couple gets married at rat-shaped imprint in Roscoe Village

CHICAGO -- A couple has tied the knot at one of Chicago's most viral landmarks, the famed "rat hole" - a rat-shaped imprint on the pavement along West Roscoe Street.
The unusual indentation has been there for years, but has gained attention recently after a Chicago artist and comedian posted about the spot on social media.
Now, one couple has taken it a step further, by celebrating their wedding at the spot.
Raj Sarathy and his partner, Tyler, can be seen here making it official on January 20.
RELATED | Chicago Rat Hole: Good Samaritans save Roscoe Village attraction from cement defacement
"I know (it) is kind of wild and unique, but nobody in my life - my friends, family, my wedding coordinator - was surprised at all. My husband was not surprised, either. I'm always pretty much up for a new adventure," Sarathy said.
"My dream wedding at the Rat Hole," Sarathy wrote on TikTok.