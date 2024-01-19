Roscoe Village rat hole defaced, state rep says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The infamous Chicago Rat Hole was defaced sometime before Friday afternoon, a state representative said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Eleventh District Rep. Ann Williams just before 12:45 p.m. Friday said the rat-shaped imprint on a sidewalk in Roscoe Village was filled with an unknown substance.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of this news and closely monitoring this situation," she said.

However, just after 2 p.m., Williams posted on X again to say "the Chicago Rat Hole has been restored to its former glory after local residents braved the cold and icy conditions to scrape out the plaster-like substance from the Rat Hole. This is what community is all about."

The Chicago Rat Hole is located near Roscoe Street and Damen Avenue.

Some on social media have said the rat hole is "more iconic than the Bean," and made trips to go see it and make offerings.

Benny The Bull was recently seen there, leaving popcorn and a small Bulls jersey.

Benny The Bull paid tribute at the Chicago rat hole recently.

