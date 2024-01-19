Val, Ryan talk Chicago rat hole, a new show for hot pepper lovers and Disney World ticket giveaway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," Angi Taylor, host of the "Angi Taylor Show" on Rock 95.5, joined Val and Ryan for Host Chat.

Chicago social media goes crazy over rat-sized hole imprint:

Social media got into a frenzy when a rat-sized imprint in the ground over by West Roscoe Street appeared. People are flocking to take pictures, and Chicago may have unofficially taken the crown as "The Rat City."

Hulu's 'Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People':

Aurea DeGuzman joins Val, Ryan and Angi to taste test hot sauces ahead of new Hulu show.

Millions of people consume hot peppers around the world, but some are in the pursuit to find and cultivate the hottest. Hulu is exploring this world of extreme pepper growers and consumers in their newest 10-episode docu-series, "Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People."

It includes a colorful cast of "pepper people," including a nurse from Chicago. Aurea DeGuzman, who grows her own peppers in her house, is developing unique new hot sauce flavors. She joined Val and Ryan to talk about her role in the series.

All 10 episodes of the new docu-series "Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People" release on Monday.

Walt Disney World vacation contest:

Take your chance to escape Chicago's cold weather with ABC 7's Disney World ticket giveaway.

Want to get out of this winter weather and enjoy some rays of sun? You can enter for a chance to win an incredible Walt Disney World vacation.

ABC7 Chicago wants you to experience all the magic that Walt Disney World has to offer, along with the swag that says "we came to play."

Go to abc7chicago.com/promotions for the complete details and to enter for a chance to win.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or Save?

Richard Roeper discusses Origin, Death and Other Details, I.S.S. and American Nightmare.

'Origin' - SPEND

"Origin" is a movie adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson's landmark book, "Caste: The Origins of our Discontents." It stars Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal and Niecy Nash-Betts.

'Death and Other Details' - SPEND

In "Death and Other Details," a woman finds herself in the wrong place at the wrong time and becomes the prime suspect in a murder investigation.

'I.S.S.' - SAVE

In "I.S.S.," American astronauts and Russian cosmonauts are working together aboard the International Space Station when World War 3 starts back home on earth.

'American Nightmare' - SPEND

"American Nightmare" is a new Hulu docu-series about the real life "gone girl" kidnapping case in California.