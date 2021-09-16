red light cameras

Thief steals red light cameras from Northwest Side intersections, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the person or people who keep stealing red light cameras.

The cameras are being taken on the Northwest Side in Jackson Park between the 4700 and 4800-blocks of North Cicero, according to CPD.

Police said a camera went missing sometime over Labor Day weekend, as well as another one in June.

In each case, only the camera was missing.

Area Five detectives are investigating.
