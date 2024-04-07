Enjoy a soulful twist on Sunday brunch at Lizzy J Cafe in Fulton Market

CHICAGO (WLS) -- April is National Brunch Month and if you are looking for some great comfort food for breakfast, look no further than Lizzy J Cafe.

This family owned brunch spot in Fulton Market is known for their one-of-a-kind menu, with extraordinary twists on your brunch-time favorites. From Shrimp and Grits, French Toast, Salmon Croquettes and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, there is something for just about any taste bud.

Owner and chef, Jamie Gilmore, visited ABC7 with an incredible spread of their most popular bites. She also shared her recipe for Salmon Croquettes and Mach Choux.

Salmon Croquettes

Ingredients:

1 red pepper, diced finely

1 large shallot, diced finely

2 springs of finely chopped dill

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

1/8 kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon white pepper

1 teaspoon LJ Cajun Red Seasoning

1 pound of skinless cubed fresh salmon

Bread crumbs to coat salmon cake

2 eggs, mixed

Instructions:

Sauté shallots and peppers Ground fresh salmon (preferred Faroe Island Salmon) Combine ground salmon and sautéed veggies. Mix in seasoning and chopped dill. Add egg mixture to cause ingredients to combine. Create 3 ounce portions into a patty shape, Cook in a heavy skillet getting brown edge.

Mach Choux

Ingredients:

1 cup of fresh white corn

10-12 Capri tomatoes

1 small shallot

2 small cloves of garlic, finely chopped

1 red pepper, finely chopped

Instructions:

Sauté corn in olive oil blend until tender. Add shallots, garlic and red peppers. Deglaze with a dry white wine. Add Cajun-seasoning finish with heavy cream.