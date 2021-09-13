Chicago aims to crack down on organized retail thefts amid string of crimes along Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois' attorney general is cracking down on retail thefts in Chicago by creating a new task force to target organized hits on retail stores across the city.During a Monday morning announcement, Attorney General Kwame Raoul pointed to last summer's looting and recentHis announcement is a first-of-its-kind plan to combat retail crimes."Whether they occur at auto dealers, pharmacy stores, big box stores, or at a store along the MAgnificent Mile -- these thefts have become increasingly brazen and violent, putting both employees and customers at risk of harm," Raoul said.Representatives from both state and local law enforcement agencies, along with retail industry members, like Walmart, Walgreens and Home Depot, are joining forces."$45 billion in losses, and that hurts every one of us in this room, too, because when those things are stolen, all of our prices go up," said Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow.They are trying to disrupt groups of people organizing to commit retail crimes that are stealing certain items from stores in droves, then reselling them to the public for less.The plan for the task force is to work in collaboration with law enforcement and retail stores to break up these crime groups.This is the first time organized retail crimes will not be limited by county lines, which could mean more arrests and longer time behind bars.