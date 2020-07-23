Boy, 7, who drowned after boat capsized in Chicago River near Chinatown ID'd

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 7-year-old boy drowned after the boat he was on capsized on the Chicago River near Chinatown Wednesday night, police said.According to police, a boat capsized around 6:40 p.m.in the 1500-block of South Lumber Street and drifted three blocks down to 18th Street before first responders were able to rescue the occupants.Cargo boats pass through the Chicago River on a daily basis.,creating small waves as they go by. Authorities said a small boat may have turned into one of those wakes, causing it to capsize and trapping 7-year-old Victor Lobato from the Little Village neighborhood, underneath."The helicopter divers that went into the water were able to retrieve the one child that was underneath the capsized boat," said Chicago Fire Department Chief Patrick Maloney.Lobato drowned and Thursday police called it an accident.The fire department said nine people were on the capsized boat, including four children.CFD said none of them were wearing life jackets until they were safely on a coast guard boat.The incident occurred in an area hard for rescue crews to access.It happened last night at around 640....on the south branch of the river....in an area hard for rescue crews to access near Chinatown"If you look down the river the accessibility of where we actually found the victim versus where we retrieved everyone else. We're talking almost three blocks down river," said CFD Deputy District Chief Carmelita Wiley-Earls.Five people were being treated at area hospitals as investigators try to track down who owned the boat or if it could have been rented.The hull number on the boat traces back to Indiana. State officials there said the boat's registration expired six years ago.The small boat remains in the river as the Illinois Department of Natural Resources continues to investigate.All of the circumstances surrounding this accident are still under investigation.Fire officials said it was thanks to the help of the people who called 911, they were able to respond quickly."Without the public's input and without the public's initially 911 sounding of the alarm then we would have a different outcome," Wiley-Earls said.The river is around 20 to 30 feet deep in the area where the boat capsized.Fire officials said regardless of social distancing regulations, all boaters should be mindful not to overload a boat as it increases the danger of that craft overturning.Fire officials said this is the fourth or fifth incident involving water rescues just this week and reiterated that everyone onboard a boat should wear life jackets, especially children, and practice safe boating.