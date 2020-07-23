Boy, 7, dies after boat carrying 9 capsizes in Chicago River near South Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 7-year-old boy died Wednesday after the boat he was in capsized in the Chicago River near South Loop.The boat capsized around 6:30 p.m.in the 1500-block of South Lumber Street and drifted three blocks down to 18th Street before first responders were able to rescue the occupants."If you look down the river the accessibility of where we actually found the victim versus where we retrieved everyone else. We're talking almost three block down river," said Deputy District Chief Carmelita Wiley-Earls, CFD.Fire officials said there were at least nine people on the boat, which they described as a "small craft," and it was unclear if the occupants were wearing life vests. Chicago police said the boat appears to have capsized after being passed by a cargo vessel."There was over nine people in the boat," said Chief Patrick Maloney, CFD. "It was a small craft, kind of pretty packed up as far as water safety."Three people refused treatment at the scene, officials said.Three adults and three children were taken to area hospitals for treatment in fair to critical condition. A 7-year-old boy who was trapped under the capsized vessel and was taken to Mercy Hospital in critical condition where he later died of an apparent drowning, officials said.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details on his death.Police believe the incident was accidental."The helicopter divers that went into the water were able to retrieve the one child that was underneath the capsized boat," Maloney said.Fire officials said it was thanks to the help of the people who called 911, they were able to successfully rescue all passengers."Without The public's input and without the public's initially 911 sounding of the alarm then we would have a different outcome," Wiley-Earls said.The river is around 20 to 30 feet deep in the area where the boat capsized.Fire officials said regardless of social distancing regulations, all boaters should be mindful not to overboard a boat as it increases the danger of that craft overturning.Fire officials said this is the fourth or fifth incident involving water rescues just this week and reiterated that everyone onboard a boat should wear life jackets, especially children, and practice safe boating.