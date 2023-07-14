Body pulled from Chicago River near The Salt Shed identified as Norman Walton, 63

The body pulled from the Chicago River near the Salt Shed music venue Thursday evening has been identified as 63-year-old Norman Walton.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The body pulled from the Chicago River near the Salt Shed music venue Thursday evening has been identified as 63-year-old Norman Walton.

Chicago police said they were called to the 1300-block of North Elston Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. for the report of a body in the river.

Walton's girlfriend, Lawanda Fields, said Walton went to work Tuesday morning and never came home.

Fields and Walton had been in a relationship for the last 10 years.

"I want to know what happened, who did this, because he wouldn't have done this to himself and his truck is missing," she said. "It's just something not right and I don't know what it is."

Fields said Walton worked as an engineer at an apartment building near Old Town for the past 15 years. She filed a missing person report after he didn't come home from there Tuesday.

Friends and family are now anxious for answers.

"We do marathon walks and feed the homeless, we do all type of things," Fields said. "I used to call him 'Superman' because even when he didn't feel good, he'd still help everybody."

Walton is survived by four children and three grandchildren.

"He was just a wonderful person and he didn't deserve this," Fields said.

Police said they're still investigating. Fields said Walton's missing truck is a 2019 silver GMC Sierra pickup. She hopes that could lead to some answers.

