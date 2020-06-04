Chicago road closures in place, bridges still raised downtown

Streets around Public Safety HQ (35th and Michigan)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Getting in and out of downtown Chicago could still be a challenge Thursday with several bridges over the Chicago River still raised.Chopper7 flew over raised bridges including Van Buren, Jackson, Adams and Monroe. Bridges at Michigan Avenue, Wabash, State Street, and Franklin/Orleans and 92nd Street are also closed.The bridges have been raised for the last several days as Mayor Lori Lightfoot responded to violence over the weekend by limiting access to the Loop.Bridges that have been lowered to allow traffic include Lake Shore Drive, Columbus, Dearborn, Clark, LaSalle, Wells, Lake, Randolph, Washington, Madison and Harrison.Road closures in effect Thursday include:Metra is still using its Sunday schedule for its riders and CTA Loop elevated trains are not stopping at State and Lake.The citywide curfew for all residents and visitors, effective from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., will remain in effect until further notice.