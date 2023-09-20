Chicago police investigating series of armed robberies on North, Northwest sides

Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies in the Near North Side and West Town areas Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies Tuesday night.

The first robbery occurred at about 7:20 p.m. in the 1300-block of North Halsted Street.

Police said a 66-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when three male suspects got out of a gray sedan and took her purse and car keys at gunpoint.

The suspects got into the victim's Chrysler 300 and fled the scene, police said. The woman was not injured.

A second robbery took place at about 9:24 p.m. in the 2500-block of West Division Street.

A 60-year-old man was standing in a parking lot when police said a male suspect got out of a vehicle and took his wallet and phone at gunpoint. The victim was not injured.

A third incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. in the 1400-block of North Rockwell Street.

Police said a 25-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were in the front yard of a residence when two male suspects armed with handguns got out of a gray sedan.

The victims fled to the back of the residence and were not injured, police said.

A fourth incident occurred at about same time in the 1800-block of North Fairfield Avenue.

As a 66-year-old woman was getting out of a car, police said two male suspects got out of a gray sedan and took her purse and other items at gunpoint.

The woman was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in good condition.

A fifth incident occurred at about 9:40 p.m. in the 1700-block of North Sawyer Avenue.

A 41-year-old man was unloading groceries in an alley when police said two male suspects got out of a gray sedan and took his wallet and phone at gunpoint. He was not injured.

Area Five detectives are investigating and police have not said if the robberies are linked. No one is in custody.

