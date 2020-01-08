Robbers posing as rideshare drivers on Near North Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert about robbers posing as rideshare drivers on the Near North Side.

In each incident, police said the robbers picked up the victim in a vehicle the victim believed to be a rideshare vehicle.

Once inside the vehicle, police said the robbers took the victims' property by force and then used their credit cards to make fraudulent purchases or transfer funds from the victim's banking accounts.

The robberies occurred in the:


  • First block of West Division Street in the early morning hours of December 22,

  • First block of West Elm Street in the early morning hours of December 28,


  • 1500-block of North Wells Street in the early morning hours of December 28,

  • 400-block of West Ontario Street in the early morning hours of January 3.



Police are looking for 1-3 male suspects and 3 female suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747 8380.
