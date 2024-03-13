Charges filed in Jefferson Park robbery in which gunmen attacked same woman twice, minutes apart

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 22-year-old has been charged after a woman was ambushed by men twice in one night earlier this year on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Sharron Powell has been charged with robbery, armed with a firearm; aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; and aggravated unlawful restraint, Chicago police said Tuesday.

A woman who only wanted to be identified as Adriana pointed to the spots where, she said, three men held handguns against her, screaming at her to hand over anything she had early in the morning of Jan. 29.

Surveillance video showed Adriana walking west in the 5400-block of Lawrence Avenue in Jefferson Park, headed to work about 4:20 a.m.

Video shows an armed group robbing a woman at gunpoint before returning to attack her on Chicago's Northwest Side.

A few strides in, a dark sedan screeched along the sidewalk, and four people got out, surrounding her. They shoved, manhandled and stripped the 35-year-old woman of her cellphone, wallet and a few other things.

"The pistol. The three of them had guns. They pointed at her head, her neck," the victim's daughter said.

The four-on-one attack played out for two solid minutes.

After the attackers sped off, Adriana ran into the street, waving and screaming desperately.

A CTA bus and two passing cars never so much as paused. That's when the four attackers returned for a replay.

"They told her they were going to shoot her if she didn't give them the pin," Adriana's daughter said. "The next time they came, she thought they were going to kill her for the same thing."

