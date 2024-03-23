Trauma training class offered to South Side residents in Roseland, Chicago Heights

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many people don't know what to do if someone is hurt after a shooting, stabbing or traumatic event.

Trauma training is being offered to community residents on Chicago's South Side.

The 5th district Cook County Commissioner, Monica Gordon, partnered with Ujimaa Medics to hold a class Saturday at Roseland Community Hospital, and they will hold another class next weekend.

The classes teach people the basics of first aid.

"Knowing someone who has been shot is no longer a remote possibility," Gordon said. "Just like we should learn the Heimlich Maneuver to save someone's life from choking, we should learn what to do for a gunshot victim."

The second trauma training class will be held next Saturday morning, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Prairie State College in Chicago Heights.

Registration for the class can be done on the Ujimaa Medics website.