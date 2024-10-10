Chicago school board candidates backed by CTU, PACs face off in election

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Chicago voters head to the polls, the historic races for an elected school board are shaping up to be candidates either supported by the Chicago Teachers Union or funded by PACs and organizations.

"If it weren't for us trying to level the playing field, these candidates would not have an ounce of a chance," said Juan Rangel of Urban Center Action League PAC.

Rangel is a former charter school head, and his PAC has teamed up with former U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez, once a political rival, to endorse a list of candidates they hope will prevent the CTU from stacking the newly elected school board.

"We have a new political machine, and it's called the CTU, and its vassal is Mayor Johnson," Gutierrez said.

Anti-CTU supporters hope the recent turmoil between Chicago Public Schools and Mayor Brandon Johnson will give them some ammunition headed into Election Day. CTU supporter 25th Ward Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez called it nothing more than a distraction.

"I did think there is an attempt to distract from the real issues and to demonize teachers, I don't believe teachers have created this mess, i think there is an opportunity for us to work together to fix all the problems," he said.

Progressives like Sigcho Lopez and Gutierrez worked together for years to get an elected school board.

"This is something that all progressives said they wanted, well, now we're here. That means there's going to be political fights. That means there's going to be divisions," said ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington.

Sigcho Lopez said it's about a progressive vision of the past versus one for the future. Gutierrez, who served in the Chicago City Council under Mayor Harold Washington, said he supports a vision of the past.

"Those were the years in which he put children first, and Harold built the coalition among all ethnicities, nationalities and races. He brought us all together," he said.

The school board races are divided up into 10 districts throughout the city. Some races have multiple candidates. Voters will elect 10 board members. Johnson picks 11.