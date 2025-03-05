Swatting causes large CPD response near South Loop CPS school: police

There is a large police presence outside a Chicago high school in the South Loop Wednesday afternoon.

There is a large police presence outside a Chicago high school in the South Loop Wednesday afternoon.

There is a large police presence outside a Chicago high school in the South Loop Wednesday afternoon.

There is a large police presence outside a Chicago high school in the South Loop Wednesday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a large police presence outside a Chicago high school in the South Loop Wednesday afternoon.

Video of the scene near Jones College Prep, which is operated by Chicago Public Schools and is located at 700 S. State St., showed many police officers and crime scene tape.

SEE ALSO: Student injured in shooting minutes before classes start at South Side high school: Chicago police

Chicago police officials said swatting caused the response.

Swatting takes place when a fake threat is called in to emergency officials.

CPD said calls came into multiple schools.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.