CPS board to vote on future of Acero schools amid immigration tension

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Board of Education is expected to vote on the future of some Acero schools on Thursday.

Last year, the Acero Charter School Network announced plans to close seven schools in 2025.

The affected schools are in the Avondale, Brighton Park, West Town, Little Village, Pilsen and West Ridge neighborhoods.

Acero supporters are afraid CPS won't save some of the schools slated for closure.

A spokesperson for the charter schools said Thursday's meeting will discuss keeping Casas, Fuentes, Tamayo and Santiago Elementary Schools open through the 2025-2026 school year.

The meeting will also discuss closing Cisneros and Paz Elementary Schools and Cruz K-12 after the current school year.

This comes as administrators said immigration agents detained someone near Soto High School and Idar Elementary on Wednesday morning.

A video obtained by ABC7 showed what Acero officials said was ICE agents taking someone into custody just after 8 a.m.

Two babies were trying to be dropped off when this president decided to attack this community and attack a family," said Hilario Dominguez with the Chicago Teachers Union.

In a letter from Acero officials to families, the charter school network said an adult was dropping off two students when the arrest happened.

The meeting begins at 10:30 a.m.

Chicago Public Schools issues the following statement:

"Chicago Public Schools (CPS) has been in ongoing conversations and good faith negotiations with Acero to find a resolution that best serves families and students.

The District has also been working diligently in conjunction with the current Chicago Board of Education to review various scenarios for Acero that would be viable and compliant with the law.

A joint analysis between the District and Acero of the funding needs for the campuses revealed that CPS would not legally be able to fund Acero at the level needed to maintain all campuses, considering enrollment loss and the significant need for facility investments at the campuses.

Where financially and legally possible, the District continues working to keep as many of the Acero campuses open as possible.

CPS remains committed to supporting students, families and staff in finding a path forward and communicating all options to those impacted by potential Acero closures."