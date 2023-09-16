Charges not yet filed for CCL holder who fatally shot asst. principal, investigation continues: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CCL holder who fatally shot an Intrinsic Schools assistant principal Thursday night is not yet facing criminal charges as Chicago police continue to investigate the shooting.

Family of the victim confirmed to ABC7 that Abnerd Joseph was the 32-year-old man who was shot and killed in a high-rise building in the first block of East Monroe Street just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Chicago police said Joseph and the 45-year-old man who shot him were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting, but there circumstances of why the situation escalated to shots being fired were not immediately known.

The 45-year-old man is not currently in police custody, Chicago police said.

A parent whose child is enrolled at Intrinsic High School told ABC7 that classes were canceled on Friday as they mourn the loss of their assistant principal. Family members of Joseph arrived in Chicago Friday to identify his body at the medical examiner's office.

Chicago police continue to investigate, but it was not immediately known if criminal charges may be filed at later date.

