Chicago police: 1 critically wounded in shooting inside downtown high-rise

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically wounded in a shooting in a downtown Chicago high-rise Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded to a residential complex in the first-block of East Monroe Street at about 7:38 p.m. and found a man, approximately 30 years old, in a hallway with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Investigators said the victim and a 45-year-old man got into a verbal altercation and the 45-year-old man took out a gun and shot the victim.

Officers searched and took the suspect into custody, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating and charges are pending.

