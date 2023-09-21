Chicago police said a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting near Volta Elementary School in Albany Park Wednesday night.

Boy, 15, wounded in Albany Park shooting near school, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot near an elementary school in the Albany Park Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 9:23 p.m. in the 4900-block of North Springfield Avenue near Volta Elementary School, police said.

The victim was outside when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was then transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

