Chicago police officer fired gun toward boy after hearing fireworks, COPA says | Video

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said Tuesday that no one shot at CPD officers last month before an officer fired shots toward a boy on the South Side. Video was also released of the incident.

Three on-duty officers in a marked squad car were responding to a ShotSpotter notification in the 8500-block of South Winchester Avenue in Auburn Gresham about 11:30 p.m. Jan. 25, when they saw a boy standing near a home, COPA said.

"As one officer exited the vehicle, they heard a loud bang, which was later determined to be fireworks," COPA First Deputy Chief Administrator Ephraim Eaddy said.

The officer then shot in the direction of the boy, COPA said.

"COPA can confirm that a firearm was not used against the officers," Eaddy said.

The boy was not injured. No criminal charges are pending, and no gun was recovered.

Video shows the boy lighting fireworks, as police were approaching, and an officer yelling "shots fired."

Earlier Tuesday, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said he needed to get more information, before deciding whether the officers responded correctly.

COPA is still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact COPA at 312-746- 3609 or by visiting ChicagoCOPA.org.