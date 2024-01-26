Chicago shooting: CPD officer exchanges gunfire with suspect on South Side, police say

There was an Auburn Gresham shooting Thursday night. A Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect on South Winchester Avenue.

There was an Auburn Gresham shooting Thursday night. A Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect on South Winchester Avenue.

There was an Auburn Gresham shooting Thursday night. A Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect on South Winchester Avenue.

There was an Auburn Gresham shooting Thursday night. A Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect on South Winchester Avenue.

CHICAGO -- There was a shootout involving Chicago police Thursday night on the city's South Side, CPD said.

Police responded to a shots fired call in the 8500-block of South Winchester Avenue in Auburn Gresham just after 11:30 p.m., according to CPD.

When officers arrived, they saw a male suspect who fired shots toward them, police said.

One officer fired back, and the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

RELATED: 14-year-old girl critically injured in Lawndale shooting: Chicago police

No one was hurt, and no one is in custody.

Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.

The Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-746-3609 or visit www.chicagocopa.org.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood