Auburn Gresham shooting leaves 5 hurt after shots fired into group of people, Chicago police say

By Jesse Kirsch

Five people were hurt early Saturday morning in an Auburn Gresham shooting on Chicago's South Side, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were shot in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side early Saturday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

An unknown shooter or shooters fired into a group of people standing on the sidewalk just before 2:15 a.m. in the 7900-block of South Justine Street, Chicago police said.

"I came I looked out the window and had to hide because it sounded like it was so close that it was going to bust through my window," witness Darryl Martin said. "It was a conversation with bullets; people were shooting it out."

Another witness, who wanted only to be identified as David, said he heard at least 30 shots fired.

According to investigators, three women were brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital and another woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center. All of them were reportedly in fair condition, and at least four were in their early 30s.

No one was in custody later Saturday morning.

