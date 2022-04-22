chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: Teen critically injured in Auburn Gresham

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old was critically injured in a shooting in Auburn Gresham Friday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the teen was speaking to a man in the 900-block of East 78th Street shortly after 4 p.m. when the man pulled out a gun and fired twice.

The teen was struck in the middle of the back. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, according to CPD.

No further details have been released. No one is currently in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoauburn greshamchicago shootingchicago crimechicago violence
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Woman, 68, injured by crossfire in Albany Park shooting
CPD searching for suspects in Ravenswood shooting: 'It's scary'
Little Village mural honors child killed by stray bullet
Woman critically injured in Lincoln Square shooting: CPD
TOP STORIES
DuPage Co. COVID cases now at 'medium' level, CDC says
4 bodies found in Chicago River, Lake Michigan in a week: CPD
Woman charged with DUI in SW Side crash that decapitated woman
Woman, 68, injured by crossfire in Albany Park shooting
Judge vacates more convictions linked to former Chicago cop
Chicago weather radar: Heavy rain, storms before warm weekend
Handyman confessed to gruesome stabbing murder of mom, prosecutor says
Show More
Bulls-Bucks game 3 at United Center Friday
GOP Rep. Greene testifies she doesn't remember actions before Jan. 6
Police say at least 3 shot, 'active threat' in northwest DC
YouTuber denies he deliberately crashed plane for views
Chicago Weather: Thunderstorms end early
More TOP STORIES News