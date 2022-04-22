Chicago shooting: Teen critically injured in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old was critically injured in a shooting in Auburn Gresham Friday afternoon, Chicago police said.Police said the teen was speaking to a man in the 900-block of East 78th Street shortly after 4 p.m. when the man pulled out a gun and fired twice.The teen was struck in the middle of the back. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, according to CPD.No further details have been released. No one is currently in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.