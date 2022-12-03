Man charged after 3-year-old boy accidentally shot in leg in Austin, Chicago police say

A 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the leg in a home in the 100-block of North Latrobe in Austin Thursday night, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges have been filed Friday in the accidental shooting of a 3-year old boy.

Police said Milton Scott was trying to holster his gun inside an Austin home in the 100-block of North Latrobe Thursday night when the gun went off, hitting the boy in the shin.

He was taken by ambulance to Stroger Hospital in good condition, Chicago police said.

Scott is facing multiple charges, including reckless conduct and child endangerment.

