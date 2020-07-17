Old Town shooting injures baby, 2 others, Chicago police, fire officials say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police and fire officials said three people were shot, including a baby, in the city's Old Town neighborhood Thursday night.

Police said the shooting took place in the 400-block of West Blackhawk. A 19-year-old and 30-year-old were taken in a private vehicle to Northwestern Hospital where they are in good condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A 5-month old baby was shot in the eye and was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in a private vehicle, where they are in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.

The genders of the victims were not immediately known.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. An investigation is ongoing. Two suspects are in custody, police said, and a gun was recovered at the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoold townchicago shootingbabychicago fire departmentchild shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
JoAnn Cunningham tearfully addresses court at sentencing for son's murder
Suburban mayors pleased with new Restore Illinois health regions
Family of man killed by unmarked CPD car sues city
CDA deputy commissioner retired after falsifying Midway runway conditions
Young artist transform plywood used during looting into murals with messages of unity and community
IL reports 1,257 COVID-19 cases as unemployment rate declines
Be cautious when working out at home amid COVID-19 crisis: doctors
Show More
Michigan City shuts down beaches to limit COVID-19 spread
Lake Michigan swimmer dies after going underwater at Promontory Point
Chicago's 2020 census response worse than IL, national average: US bureau
Homeowners can still get a break on federally-backed mortgages
New details released in Eddie Johnson 'driving while impaired' incident
More TOP STORIES News