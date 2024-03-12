Man, shot by officer amid hours-long Wrightwood standoff, charged with firing at police: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man, shot by police amid an hours-long standoff on the South Side over the weekend, has been charged with firing at a Chicago officer, CPD said on Tuesday.

Police responded to gunshot detection alerts and a call of shots fired at an apartment in the 8000-block of South Western Avenue just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

When officers entered the building, they saw the suspect, 32-year-old Bradley Gallegos, with a gun, police said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said there was an exchange of gunfire, and Gallegos was shot. The officer was not injured.

Gallegos then barricaded himself in the apartment, police said. He was taken into custody later that evening.

On Tuesday, police said Gallegos, who lives in the same block where the shooting happened, has been charged with attempted murder of a Chicago police officer.

COPA is investigating and said body cameras captured the shooting.

The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on desk duties for 30 days, COPA said.

