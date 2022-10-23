Chicago shooting: 5 shot, 2 killed in Brighton Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were shot, two fatally, on the city's Southwest Side on Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Brighton Park neighborhood's 4300 block of South Kedzie Avenue, CPD Communications Director Tom Ahern said in a Tweet posted at about 6:40 a.m.

Area One detectives are investigating, Ahern said.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

