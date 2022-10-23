WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: 5 shot, 2 killed in Brighton Park, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Sunday, October 23, 2022 12:22PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were shot, two fatally, on the city's Southwest Side on Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Brighton Park neighborhood's 4300 block of South Kedzie Avenue, CPD Communications Director Tom Ahern said in a Tweet posted at about 6:40 a.m.

Area One detectives are investigating, Ahern said.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

