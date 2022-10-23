Chicago shooting: Teen killed in Brighton Park ID'd, another injured, authorities say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 13-year-old girl wounded in a shooting Saturday night near South Fairfield and South Washtenaw avenues in Brighton Park on Chicago's West Side, according to Chicago police.

Police say two males got out of a car and shot the victims.

The teen boy was shot in the back and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner later identified him as Rishiwn Hendricks.

The teen girl was struck twice in the neck and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one has been arrested and police are investigating.

At least 9 juveniles have been shot in Chicago since Friday night.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.