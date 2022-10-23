WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago shooting: Teen killed in Brighton Park ID'd, another injured, authorities say

13-year-old girl injured in West Side shooting: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Sunday, October 23, 2022 11:33AM
EMBED <>More Videos

Friday night was a violent evening for Chicago's youth.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 13-year-old girl wounded in a shooting Saturday night near South Fairfield and South Washtenaw avenues in Brighton Park on Chicago's West Side, according to Chicago police.

Police say two males got out of a car and shot the victims.

The teen boy was shot in the back and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner later identified him as Rishiwn Hendricks.

The teen girl was struck twice in the neck and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one has been arrested and police are investigating.

At least 9 juveniles have been shot in Chicago since Friday night.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.