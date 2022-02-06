chicago shooting

Man crashes car, dies after shot on South Side; 1 other injured, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Police are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday that ended with a crash on Chicago's South Side.

Police said a man in a car was hit by gunfire just after 4:30 p.m. on East 43rd Street near Wabash Avenue in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood. His car then struck two other vehicles in traffic.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man who was injured in the shooting drove himself to the hospital. He was struck in the arm and torso, according to police.

Police said they recovered two firearms. Area One Detectives are investigating.
