Off-duty Chicago police officer fires shots in attempted carjacking in Ashburn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer fired his gun during an attempted carjacking in the Ashburn neighborhood Sunday night, police said.

The incident occurred at about 10:55 p.m. in the 7900-block of South Sacramento Avenue.

Police said the off-duty officer fired his weapon, but no one was injured and no one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating the attempted carjacking and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is also investigating the incident.

