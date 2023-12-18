WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Off-duty Chicago police officer fires shots in attempted carjacking in Ashburn

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, December 18, 2023 10:56AM
Off-duty CPD officer fires shots in attempted carjacking in Ashburn
Chicago police said an off-duty officer fired shots during an attempted carjacking in the Ashburn neighborhood Sunday night.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer fired his gun during an attempted carjacking in the Ashburn neighborhood Sunday night, police said.

The incident occurred at about 10:55 p.m. in the 7900-block of South Sacramento Avenue.

Police said the off-duty officer fired his weapon, but no one was injured and no one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating the attempted carjacking and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is also investigating the incident.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW