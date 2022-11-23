Woman with concealed carry license, suspect wounded after exchanging shots in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman who is a concealed-carry license holder and a suspect were wounded after exchanging gunfire in the Calumet Heights neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 2:09 a.m. in the 1300-block of East 89th Street.

Police said four men approached the23-year-old woman as she sat inside her parked car. One suspect showed a handgun and police said attempted he attempted to open her car.

The woman shot the suspect in the head and took off running, police said. Another suspect then fired shots at her, hitting her in the arm, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

The woman was transported to a hospital in fair condition and the wounded suspect was hospitalized in critical condition.

Three suspects fled and are not in custody, police said. Area Two detectives are investigating.