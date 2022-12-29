Chicago police: Shots fired after car slams into semi in South Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were fired after a crash involving a semi-truck in the South Loop Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said a Dodge Challenger was seen speeding before it crashed into a semi-truck at about 3:30 a.m. in the 1000-block of South Desplaines Street.

A 28-year-old man, who has a valid FOID card and a concealed carry license, heard the crash and went to the scene.

The man told police he saw two people inside of the Challenger armed with firearms. The driver of the vehicle fired several shots in the direction of the man, who did not return fire, police said.

The man was not injured and the driver of the semi-truck was not injured, police said.

Both the driver and the passenger from the Challenger were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Two weapons were recovered from the scene and Area Three detectives ae investigating, police said.