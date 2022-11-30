Chicago police: Boy, 15, shot to death on Englewood porch

Two shootings on Chicago's South Side claimd the life of a 15-year-old boy and left a 16-year-old boy wounded.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed on the South Side Tuesday night, hours after another teen was wounded, Chicago police said.

The victim was sitting on a porch in the 700-block of West 60th Street in the Englewood neighborhood at about 9:02 p.m. when police said he was approached by two male gunmen.

Both gunmen opened fire at the victim and fled the scene on foot, police said.

Chicago shooting: 16-year-old boy wounded in Roseland, police say

Police said the boy tried to run but was wounded in the abdomen. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he later died.

Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

Hours earlier, a 16-year-old boy was wounded while walking in the Roseland neighborhood ina separate shooting.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

So far this year, at least 341 juveniles have been shot, 48 of them died.