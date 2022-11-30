Chicago shooting: 16-year-old boy wounded in Roseland, police say

Two shootings on Chicago's South Side claimd the life of a 15-year-old boy and left a 16-year-old boy wounded.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot while walking in the Roseland neighborhood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The boy was walking down the street in the 9400-block of South Wentworth Avenue at about 6 p.m. when police said two vehicles drove by and someone fired shots from one of the vehicles.

Police said the boy was struck and wounded in the left foot and leg. He was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in good condition.

Hours later, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Englewood neighborhood in a separate shooting.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

So far this year, at least 341 juveniles have been shot, 48 of them died.