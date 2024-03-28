1 killed in Gage Park shooting, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a man was killed in a shooting in the Gage Park neighborhood Thursday morning.

Chicago police said a man was killed in a shooting in the Gage Park neighborhood Thursday morning.

Chicago police said a man was killed in a shooting in the Gage Park neighborhood Thursday morning.

Chicago police said a man was killed in a shooting in the Gage Park neighborhood Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a shooting in the Gage Park neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5700-block of South Christiana Avenue at about 12:07 a.m.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound inside white BMW that crashed into a parked car, police said. He was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

No one else was in the vehicle, police said. No one is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood