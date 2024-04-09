Uptown shooting leaves woman walking dog wounded, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old woman was shot while walking her dog I the Uptown neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The woman and her dog were on the sidewalk in the 1300-block of West Sunnyside Avenue at about 12:38 a.m. when police said someone inside of a silver SUV fired shots.

The woman was wounded in the leg and transported to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in fair condition. Her dog was not injured.

It's unclear if the victim was targeted or if she was hit by stray gunfire.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood