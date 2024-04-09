WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Uptown shooting leaves woman walking dog wounded, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 9, 2024 9:26AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old woman was shot while walking her dog I the Uptown neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The woman and her dog were on the sidewalk in the 1300-block of West Sunnyside Avenue at about 12:38 a.m. when police said someone inside of a silver SUV fired shots.

The woman was wounded in the leg and transported to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in fair condition. Her dog was not injured.

It's unclear if the victim was targeted or if she was hit by stray gunfire.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW