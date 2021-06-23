Chicago Shooting: 3 shot on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were wounded in a shooting on the South Side Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
Police responded to a call for service in the 3800-block of South Wentworth Avenue at about 5:39 a.m.
Officers found three male victims who were transported to area hospitals. Their conditions are not known.
Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.
