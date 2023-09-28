CTA rider shot, critically wounded on Red Line train on South Side, police say

Chicago police said a passenger on a CTA Red Line train was critically wounded in a shooting on the South Side Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A passenger on a CTA Red Line train was critically wounded in a shooting on the South Side Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 12:01 a.m. as the passenger was inside of a train car near the 200-block of West Garfield Boulevard, police said.

Passengers on the train said they heard at least five shots fired and they believe there was some sort of dispute with the victim before he was shot.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Police said the victim is not cooperating with them.

No one else was hurt and no one is in custody.

Last year, there was an increase in police patrols on the CTA because of rising crime.