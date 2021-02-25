1 injured in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Thursday afternoon, Illinois State Police said.State police said the shooting took place in the I-94 northbound local lanes just south of Garfield Boulevard around 1:15 p.m.One person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, state police said. Further details about the victim including age and gender were not immediately available.The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear and state police did not offer any further details.The investigation is ongoing, Illinois State Police said.