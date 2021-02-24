Stevenson Expressway shooting near Cicero leaves 2 hurt, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO -- Two people were shot Wednesday on the Stevenson Expressway near Cicero Avenue.Police shut down all outbound lanes at Cicero Avenue after responding to shots fired about 8:30 a.m., according to Illinois State Police and a traffic camera in the area.Two gunshot victims were taken to hospitals, state police spokeswoman Jayme Bufford said in an email.Additional details weren't immediately available.Shootings on Chicago-area expressways more than doubled in 2020 over the previous year, according to state police. Earlier in February, the state allocated more than $12 million to state police to install high-definition cameras to help solve shootings on expressways.