Chicago shooting: 1 shot on I-55 ramp to DuSable Lake Shore Drive;

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
1 shot on I-55 ramp to DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and wounded on a ramp from I-55 to DuSable Lake Shore Drive Thursday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The victim was inside of an SUV at about 3:30 a.m. when police said someone fired several shots at the vehicle.

The man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatining injuries, police said.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 55 to Lake Shore Drive southbound were closed for the investigation.

A few hours later, a person died in a shooting on the same expressway near the ramp to the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov

