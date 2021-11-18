expressway shooting

Expressway shootings leave 1 dead, 1 wounded in 3 separate incidents hours apart on I-55, ISP says

By , and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, 1 hurt in 3 separate I-55 expressway shootings hours apart

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One man is dead, another wounded after three separate shootings on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday, all happening within hours of each other.

The first shooting happened just after 5:30 a.m. when investigators said violence erupted in the northbound lanes of I-55 near the ramp to the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway.

Police said a motorist was wounded in the attack and later died at an area hospital.

Just a few hours later after the inbound lanes were reopened, shots rang out for a second time in the inbound lanes of the Stevenson. This time it was near the ramp to DuSable Lake Shore Drive and a motorist was only wounded.

Then, later in the afternoon, Illinois State Police responded to reports of more gunfire on I-55. When they arrived at the ramp to the Chinatown feeder, they found a vehicle struck by several bullets.

So far, this year ISP has responded to more than 200 reported expressway shootings on the Chicagoland area Cook County expressways.

No one was hurt in the latest expressway shooting. Illinois State Police are asking anyone with any information about the shootings to contact them at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobridgeportexpressway shootingchicago shootingfatal shootingillinois state policelake shore drive
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPRESSWAY SHOOTING
1 shot on Dan Ryan Expressway on South Side
Person shot on I-57 near Washington Heights: ISP
NB I-94 reopens after Bishop Ford shooting injures 1
Same man accused in separate I-57, West Englewood shootings
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News