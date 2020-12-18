2nd suspect charged in retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams' Morgan Park shooting death

By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of retired Chicago Fire Lieutenant Dwain Williams outside of a popcorn shop in Morgan Park earlier this month.

Dwain Johnson, 18, of Gary has been charged with one count of first-degree murder as well as vehicle hijacking and gun charges, police said Friday morning. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

On Thursday, Chicago police announced a 15-year-old boy has been charged in the shooting.

WATCH: Raw surveillance video of attempted carjacking, shooting


EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police released this surveillance video of the attempted carjacking and shootout that killled retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams in Morgan Park.



Williams, a beloved retired CFD Lleutenant, was walking out of a popcorn shop in Morgan Park at 117th Street and Western Avenue on December 3. . Surveillance video captured the shooting exchange, with Williams and the group trying to approach him. Williams was hit and later died.

Mayor Lightfoot, Chicago police discuss charges in firefighter's death



EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown speak after a teenager was charged in the shooting of a retired firefighter in Morgan Park.



During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Chicago police said they are looking for two additional suspects in the shooting.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke with Williams' wife Thursday morning regarding the break in the case.

"As you might imagine, her life is still shattered. There's a lot of tears and I suspect there will be many more shed in the days ahead," Lightfoot said. "This is something that has irreparably change their lives."

CPD said carjackings are up dramatically this year in the city. The superintendent added that his officers have taken some of the people responsible for these crimes off the streets.

"We've had an extraordinary spike but we have made some arrests," Chicago Polic Superinendent David Brown said. "We need to make many more arrests. We're not satisfied and we're not going to stop pursuing these suspects until they're all captured."

RELATED: Carjackings in Chicago increase 134% in 2020, police say

Family, friends and a community said a final goodbye to Lt. Dwain Williams this weekend.

Williams, 65, spent 28 years with the Chicago Fire Department and later worked at OEMC specializing in coordinating the city's surveillance cameras.
